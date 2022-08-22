A total of 75,900 tons of lychee from Bac Giang were shipped abroad, making up 38% of the accumulative sales. China, the US, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Middle East and some Southeast Asian nations were the main importers of the fruit.

Bac Giang’s lychee, whose harvest season often lasts from mid-May to the end of July, is dubbed as the national hub of the tropical fruit.



The lychee has been sold across the country and put on shelves of major supermarkets like GO, Mega Market, Hapro, and Aeon, along with domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms such as Voso, Sendo, Shopee, Lazada, Alibaba and Amazon.



Bac Giang will work to expand domestic consumption channels, promote sales through e-commerce platforms and boost exports to promising markets like Japan, the EU, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, apart from China – its traditional market./.

VNA