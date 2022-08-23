Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong (R) receives Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) - Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang led a delegation to visit the northern province of Bac Giang on August 23 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Laos diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 - 2022) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 - 2022).



During a reception for his guests, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong briefed them on the outstanding achievements made by Bac Giang in socio-economic development and ensuring security and national defence.



For Bac Giang, the highlight for its relationship with Laos is the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association’s chapter in the locality, which was established in 2005 with more than 3,600 members, and regularly organises friendship and people-to-people exchanges, Duong said.



According to Duong, during the two resistance wars against colonialism and imperialism, thousands of volunteer soldiers and experts from Bac Giang joined the Lao revolution, of whom more than 1,000 died in Laos.



Last year, Bac Giang signed a cooperation agreement with Xaysomboun province in Laos towards 2025 involving delegation exchanges, experience sharing, agricultural support, healthcare, education-training, culture-sports and tourism, and investment and construction, he said.



He added that Bac Giang will continue to carry out activities to ensure the friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Laos and the two provinces grows more and more effective, while further promoting people-to-people exchanges and contributing to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.



For his part, Ambassador Sengphet thanked the Party Committee, authorities and people of Bac Giang for their assistance for the Lao revolution both in the past and present.



Bac Giang province has arranged practical activities to make the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Year 2022 more meaningful, especially activities to help Sayxomboun, he said.



He hoped that Bac Giang’s authorities will continue to implement the cooperation agreement with the Lao locality, focusing on introducing Bac Giang’s businesses to invest in Sayxomboun, and promoting people-to-people exchanges between Bac Giang and Lao localities, contributing to building a strong cooperative relationship between the two countries./.