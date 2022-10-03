Bac Giang steps up digital government building
Scanning QR codes to transfer fees for public services saves time and reduces costs at the single-window office at People's Committee of Tho Xuong ward, Bac Giang city.(Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang plans to roll out more measures until the end of the year to modernise its administration system, focusing on building smart city, e-government and digital government, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.
Son said Bac Giang will continue to concentrate on effectively implementing the digital transformation plan in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030, while enhancing the efficiency of its online public services and applying digital signatures, ISO system as well as software to connect and share data, thus improving the effectiveness of management and direction over the implementation of tasks among State agencies.
At the same time, Bac Giang will digitalise dossiers as well as outcomes of administrative procedures, while rolling out and perfecting the software to manage public officials and servants as well as personnel database in the province.
Son said that in the rest of the year, Bac Giang will focus on enhancing the quality of administrative reform by continuing to cut down the time for processing the administrative procedures and simplifying the procedures.
The province will scrutinise the political organisation system with a view to enhancing its efficiency. Meanwhile, it will strengthen inspections over the observance of disciplines during the performance of duty of public officials and servants, he said.
According to Son, in the first half of 2022, Bac Giang strengthened the application of information technology in operations of State agencies, and maintained the activities of the provincial centre for data integration with the connections with 10 district, city, 209 communes, wards and townships and 10 land management offices of districts and cities, while operating the six shared software systems of the province and other specialised software systems.
The online video conferencing system has been deployed to connect the province with 10 districts, cities and 100% of communes, wards and townships, with a total of 277 connection points, as well as 21 education facilities and 13 points of the health care sector. Along with upgrading the multipoint control unit (MCU) of the system, the province has invested in equipment system and provided resources to set up online meeting rooms for 20 connection points in departments and sectors, along with a MCU system serving video conferencing throughout the province.
The electric single-window system has been launched in all departments, agencies and communes of Bac Giang, together with a connection system linking the administrations at provincial, district and communal levels, and another linking the administrations at all levels with the business registration system.
A software to manage documents has also been applied with integrated digital signatures, through which 6,890 digital certificates have been issued, with 4,924 to individuals, 1,964 to organisations and 2 to equipment.
Meanwhile, the province has also finished the digitalisation of its base map, the transport planning map, maps of industrial parks and clusters as well as the land use planning map of Bac Giang city, Viet Yen and Hiep Hoa districts, and maps on telecommunications post and base transceiver stations (BTS) in the locality.
The provincial Department of Information and Communications has been building a software to digitalise essential information of the province, including evaluation of the digital transformation index of the province, which will be integrated into the basemap system of the province.
The Bac Giang Post Office has also designated Vpostcode addresses to 100% of households in the province.
At the same time, 47.85% medical facilities from the communal level have been connected with medical establishments at higher levels to receive assistance in remote health examination, while 85% of banks based in the province has provided online financial-banking services. Meanwhile, 9.07% local agricultural cooperatives have engaged in e-commerce activities and applied high farming technology.
The speeding up of digital transformation has greatly contributed to administrative procedure reform and the improvement of investment and business environment of Bac Giang, helping the province secure an economic growth of 24% in the first six months of this year, the highest in the country./.