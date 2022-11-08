Business Many industry stocks draw foreign capital in October Many stocks unexpectedly received a large amount of capital inflows from foreign investors, especially some banking stocks, even though the market went down in October.

Business Vietnam-Cambodia trade maintains positive growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits from November 10-13 are expected to help boost bilateral trade cooperation which has reported positive growth over the recent past.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 8, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Green practices recommended to secure sustainable garment export to Canada An official has advised businesses to adopt green practices to secure sustainable growth in textile and garment export to Canada, where Vietnam ranks second among the exporters of such products.