Bac Giang steps up int’l cooperation to mobilise outside resources
Towards 2025, the northern province of Bac Giang aims to set up partnership with localities in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Laos and other ASEAN countries to mobilise outside resources for the provincial socio-economic development.
Bac Giang aims to mobilise outside resources for the provincial socio-economic development (Photo: VNA)
Under a project on strengthening international cooperation in the 2021-2025 period, districts and Bac Giang city will strive to establish cooperative relations with 2-4 foreign localities that are strong in industrial and industrial park-urban infrastructure, smart city, industrial development, trade, service, technology, high-tech agriculture, as well as technologies in harvesting, preserving, processing, and export of farm produce.
Bac Giang will promote its activeness and creativeness in directing and managing external relations activities and mobilising resources for its development.
Along with effectively optimising its partnership with traditional partners, mostly in northeast and southeast Asia, Bac Giang will continue to explore opportunities to partner with localities in American, European and Middle-East countries, while expanding cooperation with organisations, businesses and Vietnamese associations in these countries.
The province will continue to renovate the method of approaching and mobilising resources from the Vietnamese community abroad.
Bac Giang will focus on developing its relations at all levels with the Vietnamese community abroad, especially Vietnamese entrepreneurs’ associations and other organisations of Vietnamese people in other countries to attract their resources.
Bac Giang, a Red River Delta province situated about 50 km to the east of Hanoi, has a favourable geographical and economic location. Surrounded by major economic hubs, ports, and national highways, Bac Giang is located at the crossroads of major trade routes. It lies adjacent to the Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh key economic triangle, 110 km from the Huu Nghi Border Gate with China, 100 km from the Hai Phong seaport, and 40 km from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.
The locality has favourable weather conditions and is less affected by natural disasters, with stable stratigraphy, fertile land, and beautiful natural landscapes. The province is the fruit capital of the north, ranking third nationwide in terms of fruit farming area. Bac Giang’s Luc Ngan litchi has been exported to many foreign markets such as the US, Japan, China, France, Thailand, and Singapore. Bac Giang is also strong in livestock, poultry breeding, citrus fruit farming and vegetable processing.
According to Director of the provincial Department of External Relations Ngo Bien Cuong, from now to 2030, Bac Giang plans to build about 20 industrial - urban - service zones with a total area of nearly 6,000 hectares with modern infrastructure, along with 51 industrial clusters covering more than 2,000 hectares in all of its districts and cities.
Cuong said that the province hopes to expand its relations with foreign localities that have similar features in culture and socio-economy.
Major areas in which the province wants to cooperate with foreign localities include industry, trade, service, agriculture, labour, culture and society, he said.
Over the years, Bac Giang has enjoyed fruitful results in external relations. In the first six months of this year, the province conducted many important foreign relations events such as sending delegations to work in Singapore and the US, while organising various international events, receiving many foreign guests and organsing the badminton competitions of the 31th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
At the same time, the province has effectively promoted activities to call for foreign non-governmental aid and mobilise resources from the Vietnamese community abroad. It has fostered local-level international cooperation, while strengthening cultural diplomacy and communications.
Last year, Bac Giang signed a cooperation agreement with Xaysomboun province in Laos towards 2025, involving delegation exchanges, experience sharing, agricultural support, health care, education-training, culture-sports and tourism, and investment and construction./.