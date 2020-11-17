The EJC Joint Stock Company operates in the field of environmental monitoring and analysis and must follow a host of administrative procedures from local departments and agencies. Despite ongoing shortcomings, the company has nonetheless witnessed positive changes in administration reform over recent times.

Change in support for the business and investment community have been seen by the Anh Thao Trading and Production Package Company. Under pressure from a slowdown in business due to COVID-19, the company is now working to ensure employees retain their jobs, and support from local authorities has encouraged Anh Thao to continue its efforts.

Improving its business environment is among Bac Giang’s top priorities for 2020. A working group was formed to assist the chairman of the people’s committee to address enquiries and complaints from investors in the province.

Bac Giang has also established a project to evaluate the competitiveness of districts and departments in the 2020-2025 period, expressing its determination to improve the local business and investment environment.

The project aims to help provincial authorities improve their operational mechanisms and use evaluations of local departments to implement better reforms, thus creating the best possible conditions for investors./.

VNA