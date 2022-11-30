Illustrative image. (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

Bac Giang (VNA) - Bac Giang province is accelerating the implementation of digital transformation, with a focus on developing the digital economy.

The province will also provide digital services to people and businesses to meet the requirements of socio-economic development, and ensure local security and defense, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.



The digital economy is expected to account for about 25% of the province's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2025.



The province is expected to be home to over 800 digital enterprises, and 100% of households and all administrative units at the communal level will have access to fiber optic broadband network by the same year.



From now to 2025, the provincial Department of Information and Communications will create favourable conditions for and support local businesses to connect with those working in the telecommunications sector to make and pay for small-value transactions through telecoms accounts (Mobile Money).



The department will also provide big data analysis on domestic and foreign market situations and trends on the province’s Open Data Portal. This will help businesses orient, develop strategies and plans on digital transformation to develop a suitable digital economy.



The Department of Planning and Investment will carry out activities to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, and those operating in the manufacturing sector to transform into the supply of products and services on digital platforms. At the same time, it will organise training for small- and medium-sized enterprises to help them re-evaluate their production and business methods, value chains, and customer connection models to transform their own production and business methods in a new way.



Meanwhile, the Department of Industry and Trade will hold a variety of e-commerce promotion programmes on major platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, Tiki, Sendo, Voso and Postmart to create a ripple effect in the business community in the province.



In addition, the department will support enterprises in developing infrastructure and carrying out solutions for electronic payment transactions in commerce and public services. The unit will also focus on developing payment utilities on mobile platforms such as e-wallets, QR codes, NFC (Near-Field Communications), and POS (point of sale). This will help strengthen connections between e-commerce enterprises and manufacturing companies in each sector to create new linkages.



Large technology corporations and enterprises which have branches in Bac Giang will focus on developing digital technology. The businesses will invest in research and development of core technologies to develop the digital economy and sharing economy in the locality.





According to Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu, in the first nine months of 2022, the province has achieved many results in digital economic development.



The Department of Planning and Investment supported the registration and establishment of new digital technology enterprises. It has also created favourable conditions to conduct procedures for market entry through many forms. In the reviewed period, a total of 312 newly-established digital technology enterprises received assistance.



The department also organised two conferences on digital transformation and on the creation of a digital working environment for businesses in the province. The unit also organised five digital transformation training courses for local enterprises. It coordinated with such companies as Misa Joint Stock Company, VNPT Bac Giang, Viettel Bac Giang to directly support over 700 units and businesses in converting to electronic invoices, while partnering with Base.vn and Misa in support of about 30 small- and medium-sized enterprises in the province to participate in the Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme.



The department and the provincial Business Association jointly held 15 training courses for nearly 1,100 people from about 350 enterprises on business start-up, business administration, and directly trained small and medium firms in the field of production and processing.



Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications coordinated with the People's Committees of districts and Bac Giang city in organising 10 training seminars to support agricultural production households to make most use of such e-commerce platforms as Postmart.vn and Voso.vn./.