Business Transport ministry approves North-South Expressway sub-projects in 2021-2025 The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has approved 12 sub-projects of a mega project to build the eastern section of the North-South Expressway in the 2021-2025 period.

Business Infographic Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1 Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.

Business Hanoi takes actions to preserve, restore traditional trade villages Hanoi is taking actions to preserve and keep alive traditional trade villages, as heard at a July 23 workshop on solutions to the conservation and development of craft villages in the capital city in the 2021-2025 period.