Society President attends announcement of People’s Artist, Meritorious Artist title winners President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 6 to present the titles of People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist - the noble rewards of the Party and State given to individuals with outstanding contributions and long-term commitment in the field of culture and art - to 389 artists.

Society Vietnam attends World Youth Festival in Russia A mass parade with the participation of youth delegations from around the world has been held within the umbrella of the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF) 2024), taking place from March 1 to March 7 in Russia's Sochi city.

Society Female business leaders in Vietnam rising Vietnam has been in the world’s top 10 countries having the highest share of senior female mangers in recent years, which demonstrates female entrepreneur’s management capacity and gender equality in business establishments.

Society Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital in South Sudan provides free health check for women, children Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 has coordinated with units the Bentiu sub-division and a number of departments at the the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to make a volunteer trip to provide health care for women and children in Bentiu, South Sudan.