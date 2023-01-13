Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, 20 km southeast of Bac Giang City, has been considered the first Buddhism university of Vietnam and the place of origin of the Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist.(Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang has planned numerous cultural tourism activities to boost its tourism, targeting to attract about 2 million visitors this year.

To start with, a Culture-Tourism Week will be launched from February 1-6 with the theme "Sacred West Yen Tu", featuring 15 cultural, sports and tourism activities.

Highlight events during the Culture - Tourism Week is a "Buddhism Music Night" and the procession of the set of “Cu Tran Lac Dao Phu” woodblocks, one of the famous works of Emperor Monk Tran Nhan Tong, the founder of Vietnam Zen Buddhism, from Vinh Nghiem pagoda to Thuong pagoda in Tay Yen Tu Eco-Spiritual Tourism Complex (Son Dong district).

Other events include a thematic exhibition on "The sacred Buddhist land of Tay Yen Tu - A thousand-year-old relic from the ground"; the opening ceremony of Yen Tu Spring Festival and launching ceremony of Bac Giang’s Culture - Tourism Week; a festival of Chau Van singing in Bac Giang province; and a marathon race to Yen Tu Mount.



Bac Giang province aims to develop tourism into a key economic sector. It targets to attract 7.5 million visitors by 2030, earn tourism revenue of 7.5 trillion VND (320 million USD), and create about 10,000 jobs.

The province focuses on four main tourism products including cultural - spiritual tourism, ecotourism – resort, entertainment - sport (golf) tourism, and community tourism associated with fruit growing areas, traditional craft villages, agricultural products, rural areas and cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO./.