Business Bac Lieu expands cultivation of world’s best rice varieties The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has decided to expand the cultivation of ST 24 and ST 25, two local rice varieties that rank among the world’s best, this year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,234 VND per USD on July 20, down 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 17).

Business Cargo handled at seaports maintains growth in seven months Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Hoang Hong Giang has said the total volume of cargo handled at Vietnamese seaports surpassed 397.5 million tonnes in the first seven months of this year, up 6 percent year on year.

Business Korean ice cream exports to Vietnam surge The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s exports of ice cream to Vietnam jumped 30 percent in 2019 from a year earlier on the back of the growing popularity of Korean culture in Southeast Asia, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) reported on July 19.