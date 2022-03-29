Bac Giang to kick off many infrastructure projects in Q2
The northern province of Bac Giang has planned to begin a host of basic infrastructure projects within the second quarter, focusing on speeding up the progress of and tackling hurdles facing major ones.
A corner of Bac Giang (Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang has planned to begin a host of basic infrastructure projects within the second quarter, focusing on speeding up the progress of and tackling hurdles facing major ones.
The province is striving to start the construction of the Nhu Nguyet bridge on April 30, and of the Dong Viet bridge on May 19.
Local authorities are set to pay a special attention to investment preparations and compensation for site clearance at the Viet Han, Quang Chau, Hoa Phu, Tan Hung and Yen Lu industrial parks.
Tourism development, particularly at existing destinations like the eco-spiritual site Tay Yen Tu and the Truc Lam – Phuong Hoang Zen monastery, is also another focus.
Per official statistics, Bac Giang is implementing a series of big projects, including 13 public-invested and three public–private partnership ones. Among them are an infrastructure and warehousing project serving the international logistics center in Bac Giang city worth over 4.19 trillion VND (183.18 million USD), a road project valued over 1.45 trillion VND, and a 1.214 trillion VND golf course./.