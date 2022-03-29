Business Consultations to promote Vietnam’s export-import activities The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that it will host 30 consultation events for enterprises in 2022.

Business Vietnam’s nickel demand expected to increase Vietnam has the opportunity to be at the forefront of the global movement towards the electrification of transport, so demand for nickel in Vietnam will continue to rise, experts have said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 29, up 5 VND from the previous day.