Bac Giang urged to pursue intensive growth model
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and local residents at the orchard named after President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
Bac Giang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 6 asked the northern province of Bac Giang to pursue an intensive growth model and optimise its advantages in geographical location, culture and human resources to develop sustainably.
At a working session with the provincial leaders, the PM lauded Bac Giang’s performance in economic growth, per capita income, budget collection, investment attraction, new-style rural area building, education, smuggling combat, and national defence and security.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province still grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, which reflects great efforts and high determination of local authorities and people, he stressed and urged Bac Giang to complete the dual goals of boosting production and containing the pandemic, saying the province needs to further remove difficulties faced by businesses and locals.
The province should quickly submit its socio-economic development plan for 2021-2030 to the PM for approval, he went on.
PM Phuc, however, pointed to Bac Giang’s reliance in FDI, untapped potential, poor attention to entertainment services and trade union activities, along with issues regarding land, transportation, logistics, agricultural production, vocational training and urban development.
Given this, the province needs to utilise its labour advantages, pay more heed to high-tech, e-commerce, digital economy and infrastructure, towards a smart economy.
Agriculture holds a competitive edge in Bac Giang, he said, suggesting the locality build a modern and sustainable agricultural sector, focusing on organic and clean agricultural production.
The Government leader also urged the province to pour more investment in tourism, and create breakthroughs in infrastructure, including digital infrastructure.
During his stay in Bac Giang, Phuc visited an orchard named after late President Ho Chi Minh in Tru Huu commune, Luc Ngan district, and a national relic complex in Tien Luc commune, Lang Giang district.
Bac Giang is home to the largest area of lychee, with about 28,000 ha. The province harvests 150,000-200,000 tonnes of the fruit each year. This year’s output is estimated at 160,000 tonnes.
Up to 15,000 ha of lychee have met VietGAP standards while 218 ha satisfy GlobalGAP standards. Japan has issued 19 lychee growing area codes and China granted 149 lychee growing area codes and certified 288 packaging facilities in Bac Giang./.