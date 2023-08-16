Bac Giang works on leveraging heritage conservation, promotion
Authorities in Bac Giang province have so far spent more than 240 billion VND (9.9 million USD) on renovating and preserving over 100 historical relics, as part of the 2021-2025 plan for the work.
A performace of quan ho signing, an UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage, in Bac Giang. (Source: Bac Giang newspaper)
The northern province has shown commitment to protecting and promoting the value of cultural heritage, while gradually linking heritage preservation activities with the development of tourism and the local socioeconomic growth.
Currently, Bac Giang houses 746 classified historical sites, four national treasures, and 15 national intangible cultural heritages, including five that have been honoured by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Meanwhile, 38 locals have been awarded the title of "Outstanding Artisan", and five have obtained the "People's Artisan" title.
According to Truong Quang Hai, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, between now and 2025, the province will continue its efforts to conserve and promote the value of cultural heritage within its territory.
Accordingly, the province aims to add to its current list some recognized sites in a big way. These new sites include a special national relic site, 2-3 national relic sites, 15-20 provincial relic sites, 50-70 restored historical and cultural sites, 1-2 national treasures, one UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage, 2-3 national intangible cultural heritages, 8-10 restored intangible cultural heritages, and 3-5 archaeological excavation sites.
The province is continuing its support for the effective operation of 40 traditional music clubs of Quan Ho, Ca Tru, Then, and Van singing. It is also keeping close cooperation with the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Duong to complete the scientific dossier of the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac complex for UNESCO recognition as a world heritage site.
Hai noted that Bac Giang will focus on accelerating the construction progress of a series of projects, including the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism area as well as those to restore and upgrade a number of special national historical relics such as Vinh Nghiem Pagoda.
The Xuong Giang victory celebration festival is held every year on January 6-7. (Photo: bacgiang.gov.vn)Bac Giang is a mountainous province located in the Northeast region, with a terrain combining mountains, midlands and plains. In addition to the Kinh people, Bac Giang is also home to 45 ethnic groups including six main groups - Nung, Tay, San Diu, Hoa, San Chay and Dao. There are 257,258 ethnic minorities in the locality which make up 14.26% of its population. Four districts with a large number of ethnic minorities are Son Dong, Luc Ngan, Luc Nam, and Yen The.
The province is a land of long history and culture with nearly 800 local festivals, including nine listed as national intangible cultural heritage. They are the Tho Ha festival in Viet Yen district, Yen The festival in the district of the same name, Y Son festival in Hiep Hoa district, Suoi Mo Temple festival in Luc Nam district, Vinh Nghiem Pagoda festival in Yen Dung district, Vong Communal House festival in Tan Yen district, Bo Da Pagoda festival in Viet Yen district, Tien Luc festival in Lang Giang district, and Van village mud ball wrestling festival in Viet Yen district.
The province is also home to a number of UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritages such as Quan Ho (love duet), Ca Tru (ceremonial singing), Then singing (ritual genre of Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic people), and practices related to the belief in the Mother Goddesses of Three Realms./.