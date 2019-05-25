The northern province of Bac Giang is well-known for its litchi. This early litchi season, farmers in the in Phuc Hoa commune, Tan Yen district are happy as their litchis are selling at a good price.

This year, the price of early litchi ranges between 25,000-35,000 VND per kg, 20 percent higher than last year.

Though it is not the peak season of early litchi, traders from other localities have flocked to Phuc Hoa commune to buy litchi for selling in Ho Chi Minh City and China.

Overall, Tan Yen is home to some 1,000 hectares of early litchi, 306 ha of which are under VietGap standards, allocated in Phuc Hoa, Tan Trung and Hop Duc communes. Total output is expected to reach over 13,000 tonnes.

Tan Yen district People’s Committee has organised a trade promotion conference to seek more markets to promote the locality’s litchi.-VNA