Business Hanoi to host first livestream on OCOP products The first-ever livestream promoting products of Hanoi’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme will be held in the coming time, announced the organisers on June 2.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on June 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese goods introduced to Thailand at trade exchange An online trade exchange programme between Vietnam and Thailand on food and building and interior products was held on June 2 to introduce local products to Thailand and help domestic producers gain broader access to the market.

Business Firms in pandemic-hit Bac Ninh, Bac Giang assisted to resume operations The northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which have been hardest stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic, are working to help local enterprises resume operations, while ensuring the health of their workers, local leaders said on June 2.