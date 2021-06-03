Bac Giang’s lychees to be sold on e-commerce platforms
Lychees grown in the northern province of Bac Giang, which is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be put up for sale on major e-commerce platforms in the next three and four days.
The Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) said on June 2 that it had worked with the provincial People’s Committee and e-commerce platforms such as Sendo, Voso of Viettel Post, Tiki, Shopee and Postmart of VNPost to sell Bac Giang lychees.
The fruits will be transported by refrigerator trucks or by air to ensure its quality.
Amidst complicated developments of the pandemic, the sale of lychees online is considered one of the most effective measures to help farmers expand the consumption market throughout 63 provinces and cities./.