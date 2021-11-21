Bac Giang’s online technology and equipment trading floor makes debut (Photo: http://baobacgiang.com.vn/

Bac Giang (VNA) – The Department of Science and Technology of the northern province of Bac Giang has recently inaugurated an online technology and equipment trading floor at the provincial Centre for Science and Technology Application.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung and provincial officials attended the inauguration ceremony.



With its domain name at “http://www.batex.vn”, the Bac Giang online technology and equipment trading floor is an e-commerce platform specialising in technology and equipment, which is used as a tool for its members to introduce, sell, purchase and promote trade in technological products.



This will also be a database of technology and equipment information, and an effective address and mode to support the formation of technology partnerships, create links between research and application of science and technology and commercialisation of scientific and technological products, create a favourable environment for the process of technology transfer and innovation, and improve the productivity and competitiveness of enterprises.



The trading floor was designed in accordance with the model of Business-to-Business electronic commerce (B2B e-commerce) with full conditions of facilities, techniques, human resources, information security, and system. It comprises modules: offer to sell, offer to buy, suppliers, search, register, log in, news, upcoming events, experts, deal management, notices, instructionw, store admin, system admin, viewed products, advertisement, software for managing transactions and members, and online user support software Live Chat.



Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Thanh Binh said the Bac Giang online technology and equipment trading floor will contribute to applying information technology in commercialising technological products and equipment and scientific and technological research outcomes, thus making this operation efficient, convenient, fast and cost-effective.



He expressed his hope that the platform will also create a favourable environment and serve as a useful tool to help units and businesses step up trade promotion activities, and cooperation in developing the technology market between Bac Giang province and other localities.



It also supports agencies, units, businesses and individuals in researching, selecting investment and transferring technologies and equipment, renovating technology and improving competitiveness.



In addition, units and businesses participating in the trading floor will save costs and time in advertising, marketing, travelling, and communication activities, thus reducing costs and increasing profits of equipment and technology products, Binh said.



Bac Giang recently has poured investment in the research and application of scientific and technological advances to serve the province's socio-economic development.



It has also focused resources on investment in the application and transfer of key technologies such as biotechnology, information technology (IT), and new material technologies in the future.



The Department of Science and Technology will coordinate with research institutes, departments, branches, and localities to introduce new technologies to enterprises, cooperatives, and individuals. Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is the pioneer in promoting the application of biotechnology and IT in the selection, creation, duplication, and production of agricultural and forestry products, in order to restore and conserve genetic resources of valuable local plant varieties and domestic animals.



The locality has increased investment in science and technology and successfully implement scientific and technology projects at the national and provincial levels. Bac Giang will also allocate resources evenly between technological research, application, and development, to match local conditions, incorporate science and technology into the production and trading of key products in order to improve productivity and quality while reaching GAP standards, and implement research and the application of science and technology for the socio-economic development programme.



In the 2016-2020 period, the provincial People’s Committee signed a programme to coordinate on science and technology activities with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, and the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture. Thirty-two tasks in science and technology had been deployed, contributing to increasing investment resources for the province. These tasks have positively impacted on economic restructuring, gradually forming a technology market and creating momentum for the rapid application of scientific and technological achievements, contributing to promoting socio-economic development in Bac Giang./.

VNA