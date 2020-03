Ngac Hai Lake - an eco-tourism destination in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)

The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to serve 2.5 million tourists in 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Minh Ha.On December 31, 2019, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a decision recognising the Xuong Giang Victory Relic Site in Bac Giang city as national special relic. This is expected to draw more visitors to the province in the coming time.In 2020, the local steering committee for tourism development is actively supporting investors, especially in land clearance, to implement tourism development projects approved by the provincial People’s Committee.The steering committee said it will continue consulting the People’s Committee to appeal for investment in tourism development projects in 2020 and in 2021-2025.It will also intensify the state management of tourism activities and check the progress of investment projects, while consulting the People’s Committee to promulgate new and more effective policies to create favourable conditions for businesses.The provincial Department of Tourism, Sports and Tourism will focus on improving the quality and efficiency of State management on tourism, especially activities of travel service businesses, as well as develop community-based tourism, apply digital technology in promoting tourism, and have common criteria for tourism development.