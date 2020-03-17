Bac Giang’s tourism thrives
Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to serve 2.5 million tourists in 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Minh Ha.
On December 31, 2019, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a decision recognising the Xuong Giang Victory Relic Site in Bac Giang city as national special relic. This is expected to draw more visitors to the province in the coming time.
In 2020, the local steering committee for tourism development is actively supporting investors, especially in land clearance, to implement tourism development projects approved by the provincial People’s Committee.
The steering committee said it will continue consulting the People’s Committee to appeal for investment in tourism development projects in 2020 and in 2021-2025.
It will also intensify the state management of tourism activities and check the progress of investment projects, while consulting the People’s Committee to promulgate new and more effective policies to create favourable conditions for businesses.
The provincial Department of Tourism, Sports and Tourism will focus on improving the quality and efficiency of State management on tourism, especially activities of travel service businesses, as well as develop community-based tourism, apply digital technology in promoting tourism, and have common criteria for tourism development.
The locality is also finalising procedures and implementing major tourism development projects such as a high-end hotel and general trading centre in Bac Giang city worth 468 billion VND; Viet Yen golf course worth over 1.2 trillion VND in Huong Mai and Trung son communes (Viet Yen district); Bac Giang golf course and resort area worth nearly 1.2 trillion VND in Chu Dien, Kham Lang and Yen Son communes (Luc Nam district); the Hang Dau ecological area worth 497 billion VND in Nham Son commune (Yen Dung district); and the Bac Bo ancient cultural village worth 523 billion VND in Tien Son commune (Viet Yen district).
In 2019, the total number of tourists to Bac Giang was estimated at 2 million, a year-on-year rise of 33 percent, including about 29,000 foreigners. The tourism sector grossed nearly 760 billion VND in revenue.
The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism consulted the People’s Committee to recognise five local tourist sites, namely Vinh Nghiem pagoda, Yen Dung golf course, and Bo Da pagoda in Viet Yen district, and Hoang Hoa Tham historical relic site and Ven village community-based tourism site in Yen The district.
However, according to the local steering committee for tourism development, the tourism sector still has some shortcomings such as poor technical infrastructure which has yet been able to match socio-economic growth. Besides, the quality of tourism services, entertainment parks, and shopping centres remains limited./.