Travel COVID-19: Quang Binh suspends reception of tourists The People's Commmittee of Quang Binh has decided to temporarily shut historical and cultural relic sites in the central province from March 17 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Dang Dong Ha.

Destinations Mausoleum of Emperor Khai Dinh The Mausoleum of Emperor Khai Dinh is located in Thuy Bang commune, Huong Thuy district, Thua Thien- Hue province. It is the resting place of the 12th emperor of the Nguyen dynasty, who reigned between 1916 and 1925.

Travel Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread The central coastal province of Phu Yen has become the latest locality to suspend sightseeing activities at local relic sites and landscapes, starting from March 13, a move driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Travel Ninh Binh province closes tourist sites as virus fears mount The northern province of Ninh Binh has decided to close all local tourist destinations as from 6:00 am on March 13 in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.