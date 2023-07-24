Bac Ha boasts distinctive and intriguing characteristics and the elements needed to become a tourism magnet.

Bac Ha Market is a special cultural feature, and was selected by Serendib magazine from Sri Lanka as one of Southeast Asia’s 10 most famous markets.

The ancient mansion of Hoang A Tuong features a delicate combination between Asian and European architectural styles, revealing clear East-West cultural blending.

Bac Ha is also home to hundreds of relic and heritage sites, including the Tay ethnic minority people’s tug-of-war ritual, which is a heritage of humanity.

In particular, the Bac Ha White Plateau Festival has been developed into a unique tourism product, while traditional horse racing has become a regional event.

With its unique tourism offerings, Bac Ha has become a destination for local and foreign tourists alike.

After more than 2 years of being affected by COVID-19, the number of visitors to Bac Ha has now returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Bac Ha welcomed 63,000 visitors during the nine-day festival, or about 12% of expected visitors in 2023.

The district is currently building 10 groups of unique tourism products associated with the “white plateau” brand, including a typical cultural space of the Mong, Dao, Tay, and Nung ethnic minority groups, marked by uniqueness and sustainability to ensure continued benefits for local communities and to contribute to poverty reduction efforts./.

VNA