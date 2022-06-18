Summer squashes have earned stable incomes for famers in Vang village, where the vegetable is cultivated on 20 hectares of farmland.

Fields of summer squashes have attracted a throng of local people and visitors from far and wide who come to explore the plantation model. This is part of the event held from June 1 to promote Bac Kan province’s tourism.



A tour of the summers squash fields gives visitors a chance to taste several products made from this vegetable, and gain a deeper insight into the culture of the community.



Not just working on a farm, local people are becoming tour guides, and offer tourism services for visitors.



The promotional event has hit pay dirt. Enterprises have signed contracts with local farmers to purchase their summer squash, vermicelli, seedless persimmon, and tea. This is a good sign for agricultural and tourism development in a difficult mountainous region like Bac Kan province./.

VNA