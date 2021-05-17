Screenshot of the e-commerce floor (Photo:backanmarket.vn)

Bac Kan (VNA) - Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan signed a deal with the Kim Nam Group on May 17 to launch the backanmarket.vn e-commerce floor, to boost the sustainable consumption of local One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goods.



The deal is aimed at realising the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s national programme on helping firms tap the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) via e-commerce.



Bac Kan now has 131 OCOP products, 13 of which meet four-star standards, contributing to improving the rural economy. They still meet difficulties navigating the market, however, especially supermarket chains.



Speaking at the signing, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Duy Hung said e-commerce has become an indispensable trend and will help companies and cooperatives explore markets and promote products among domestic consumers.



Chairman of the Kim Nam Group Nguyen Kim Hung said transactions on the floor will be free for one year. The group will later hand it over to the locality to manage.



It also offers training to companies and cooperatives./.