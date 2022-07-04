Society Holiday greetings from HCM City to local Muslims The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with the representative committee of the local Muslim community on July 4 on the occasion of Raya Aidil Adha – a major holiday on the Islamic calendar.

Society Get-together looks back on 35 years of Vietnam-Germany labour cooperation The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Wilthen - Bautzen and surrounding areas in Germany held a get-together on July 3 on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Vietnam - Germany labour cooperation.

Society CAAV asked to tackle high rates in flight delays, cancellations Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to promptly tackle flight delays and cancellations after latest data shows that up to 5,602 flights by domestic carriers were delayed in June (May 19 – Jun 18), accounting for 18.2%.

Society Vietnam Airlines relaunches services to Indonesia National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumed services between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta (Indonesia) on July 2 after months of closure because of COVID-19.