Business Banks under pressure despite positive credit recovery Though credit demand is recovering quickly, banks still have to face big challenges related to rising bad debts, provisions and deposit interest rates.

Business Reference exchange rate down 28 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,117 VND/USD on May 23, down 28 VND from the last working day of the previous week (May 20).

Business Vietjet reopens flights between Seoul and Vietnam’s beach destinations Celebrating a vibrant summer and welcoming life back to Vietnam's famous paradise beaches, budget carrier Vietjet has officially reopened flights connecting Seoul and Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Hai Phong.

Business Gia Lai seeks partnerships with Japan in agriculture, renewable energy, tourism The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai held a workshop on May 22 to introduce its potential and seek chances for investment cooperation with Japan in agriculture, processing, renewable energy, and tourism.