Bac Lieu fishermen’s awareness of law implementation improves
Thanks to the efforts of the whole political system in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu in preventing and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, local fishermen’s awareness of law compliance has significantly improved.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Bac Lieu (VNA) – Thanks to the efforts of the whole political system in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu in preventing and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, local fishermen’s awareness of law compliance has significantly improved.
Bac Lieu currently has a fleet of more than 900 fishing vessels, mostly in Dong Hai district. In order to prevent IUU fishing, the Ganh Hao Border Guard Post in Dong Hai district has paid great attention to popularising fisheries regulations, monitoring and supervising vessels’ activities.
Captain Nguyen Duy Thanh, deputy head of the post, said that only those vessels that fully meet legal requirements in seafood exploitation are allowed to operate at sea.
Nguyen Trong Han, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Hai, said that thanks to the effective implementation of comprehensive measures, in recent years, local fishermen’s law compliance in seafood exploitation has increasingly improved.
Han said that in communications events, fishermen are provided with knowledge on the Vietnam Fisheries Law 2017 and the Vietnam Coast Guard Law 2018, as well as regulations on IUU fishing prevention and fight.
Dang Minh Thuy, a fisherman in Ganh Hao township of Dong Hai district, the owner of two 15m-long vessels, said that by strictly complying with all fisheries regulations, his family hopes to contribute to persuading the European Commission to remove the “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood export soon.
Le Van Thi, another shipowner from Ganh Hao, said that thanks to knowledge provided by the border guard and coast guard forces, he and his co-workers fully understand IUU fishing regulations and other related law, which enables them to not violate the law and foreign waters.
Luu Hoang Ly, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Bac Lieu, said that preventing local fishermen’s violations of foreign waters has been one of the successes of local authorities.
He noted that all the fishing vessels with a length from 15m in Bac Lieu have installed the vessel monitoring system.
The official said that Bac Lieu will continue to roll out measures to ensure that all local fishing vessels strictly report their operations and exploitation activities, thus proving the origin of their seafood. He added that inspection campaigns will be conducted regularly to detect violations in seafood exploitation./.