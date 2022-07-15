As part of efforts to develop a sustainable fisheries sector, Bac Lieu province has paid due regard to carrying out regulations to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. In the first half of the year, the province found no fishing boats indulging in IUU fishing in foreign waters.



Local authorities have controlled the number of fishing vessels, since all boats are required to install monitoring devices.



Navy Region 2 presented 500 flags, 150 life jackets, and essential items to vessel owners who regularly head out on offshore fishing trips. Some 1,000 leaflets were also handed out to local fishermen to help them gain a deeper insight into the Navy’s support for their offshore fishing activities.

With dogged determination, Bac Lieu province has worked hard to fight IUU fishing, which is considered a thankless task.



Flying the national flag from fishing vessels is a vivid reminder that fishermen must obey fishing regulations, and contributes to developing the economy and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over its sacred seas and islands./.

