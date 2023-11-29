Bac Lieu looks for increasing investment from US
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu urged the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to create favourable conditions for the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu to connect with a number of US businesses to call for investment in some potential fields at a reception for US Consul General Susan Burns on November 29.
Potential areas that need investment include renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, agro-forestry-fishery processing, he noted.
Bac Lieu is facing a number of difficulties such as river bank and sea dyke erosions and rising sea levels which affect people's lives, he said, adding that flood prevention measures and waste treatment are also urgent issues in the locality. Thus, Thieu expected to receive US support, especially official development assistance (ODA) funding to invest in transport, climate change response, education, health and digital transformation.
For her part, Burns appreciated the strengths and economic development orientations of Bac Lieu province, emphasising the US has programmes for technical assistance and feasibility studies for projects related to the energy field.
As US businesses are very interested in this field, she hoped that Vietnam will continue to remove difficulties so that many American businesses will have the opportunity to strengthen cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in this regard.
The US diplomat also expected that many US businesses and investors can participate in investment promotion programmes and carry out projects in Bac Lieu province in the future./.