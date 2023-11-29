Business Export-import turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products down 5.9% Vietnam's total export and import turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products is estimated at 85.13 billion USD in the January-November period, down 5.9% from the same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported.

Business Banks increase capital through paying dividends in shares Many large banks are implementing plans to issue shares to pay dividends in the last months of this year.

Business Vietnam's trade surplus at 22.44 billion USD in 11 months Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15 this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business November’s CPI grows 3.45% The consumer price index (CPI) for November has gone up by 0.25% compared to the previous month and 3.45% to the same period last year, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO) on November 29.