Investment certificates are granted to enterprises. (Photo: baobaclieu.vn)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province Pham Van Thieu has committed to creating the most transparent and fair investment environment for investors with the best incentives and the highest sense of responsibility.



Addressing the 2022 investment promotion conference in the Mekong Delta province on November 28, Thieu said with shrimp farming land accounting for nearly half of the total area, Bac Lieu has set aquaculture as a development spearhead and the high-tech agricultural park for shrimp development as a nucleus, thus becoming a hub for shrimp farming and processing.



The province will also give priority to forming linkages in rice production and trade and improving farm produce quality in an effort to promote agriculture and rural development and better farmers’ lives.



With favourable natural advantages like flat land, few natural disasters, sunny and windy weather almost all year round, especially in coastal regions, Bac Lieu is well-positioned to develop wind and solar power, he said.



The locality has so far drawn liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects with a total capacity of 3,200MW and eight wind power projects with a capacity of nearly 470MW, ranking third nationwide. By 2030, it targets becoming one of the country’s clean energy hubs, focusing on wind, solar and gas power.



Blessed with cultural and relic sites peculiar to Kinh, Khmer and Hoa ethnic groups, Bac Lieu is also on its way to becoming a tourism hub in the Mekong Delta.



To date, the province has attracted 184 projects, including 167 domestic ones worth over 53 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD), and 17 foreign-invested valued at over 4.5 billion USD.



It has set a goal of becoming an upper middle income province in the Mekong Delta by 2025 and in the country by 2030.



At the event, Bac Lieu invited investment in 195 projects in industry, agriculture, trade-housing, culture-sport-tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, education and environment. It also granted investment certificates to 13 projects with total capital of nearly 17 trillion VND and signed memoranda of understanding on investment cooperation.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam agreed with the province’s policy of focusing on five pillars for socio-economic development.



He asked for difficulties faced by investors to be removed to create a new driving force for the development of Bac Lieu, Ca Mau peninsula and the Mekong Delta as a whole./.