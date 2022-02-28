Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The province encourages strategic investors in large eco-tourism sites and complexes and projects upholding cultural and historical values of local tourism destinations and craft villages.It has proposed competent agencies speed up investment in such expressways like Can Tho-Ca Mau and Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu, as well as expanded and upgraded major routes to facilitate tourism.The locality has also organised field trips for delegations of other cities and provinces, travel firms and agencies that want to scope out its tourism market, Phuong said./.