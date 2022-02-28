Bac Lieu promotes tourism in north of National Highway 1A
The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has brought into full play its advantages like the river network and large-scale rice fields in the northern part of National Highway 1A to promote its tourism.
The northern part of National Highway 1A, encompassing Phuoc Long, Hong Dan, Vinh Loi and Hoa Binh districts, and Gia Rai town, has strength in spiritual tourism thanks to its churches and pagodas, said Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Information, Sports and Tourism Tran Thi Lan Phuong.
It is also home to historical relic sites, traditional festivals and special cuisines of different ethnic groups, she added.
According to the official, Bac Lieu aims to boost agriculture-based tourism, craft village tourism, eco-tourism and community-based tourism in the north of National Highway 1A.
It will invest in parks and theme streets, and organise big events, art programmes, workshops and exhibitions to promote tourism in the area.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)The province encourages strategic investors in large eco-tourism sites and complexes and projects upholding cultural and historical values of local tourism destinations and craft villages.
It has proposed competent agencies speed up investment in such expressways like Can Tho-Ca Mau and Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu, as well as expanded and upgraded major routes to facilitate tourism.
The locality has also organised field trips for delegations of other cities and provinces, travel firms and agencies that want to scope out its tourism market, Phuong said./.