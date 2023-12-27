Bac Lieu rolls out red carpet for Indian investors
At the reception for Indian General Consul Madan Mohan Sethi. (Photo: VNA)
Hosting a reception for Indian General Consul Madan Mohan Sethi, Thieu said he hopes for a stronger cooperation between Bac Lieu province and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to help deepen the ties between Vietnam and India in the time ahead.
He suggested the Indian side to connect bilateral cooperation in high-tech agriculture, information technology, health care and high-quality education.
Briefing his guest on the province’s socioeconomic development, Thieu said Bac Lieu is striving to become a shrimp hub of the nation. Therefore, it is calling investment in high-tech shrimp farming, and wants to learn experience from India.
Besides, renewable energy is also a prioritised area for the province, he added.
The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu continues to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from India. (Photo: VNA)The Indian diplomat, for his part, highlighted India’s economic situation and its investment in the Vietnamese market, expressing his hope that authorities in Bac Lieu will facilitate Indian investors in seeking cooperation and investment opportunities in the province.
As many as 400,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam in 2023, he said, stressing that he wants to develop tours to bring more Indians to Bac Lieu province.
Furthermore, he wished that both sides will step up collaboration in culture, education, health care, especially joining hands to build an IT centre, as well as project to bolter investment between the two sides.
He also took the occasion to invite Bac Lieu leaders to pay a working visit to India in March, saying meetings and trade promotion events between the two sides will help expand their bilateral relations./.