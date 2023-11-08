An overview of the reception for ADB specialists. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – Chairman of the Bac Lieu provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu has suggested the Asian Development Bank (ADB) support the Mekong Delta province's coastal road project that runs through the locality.

Receiving Tomoaki Kawabata, ADB Transport Specialist, on November 8, Thieu said that although the province’s gross regional domestic product expanded by 7.3% on average a year, Bac Lieu has faced a lot of difficulties, especially in transport.

To promote its potential for development, Bac Lieu is in dire need of dynamic road projects to boost the province’s economic development but also help it adapt to the impact of climate change.

The total investment capital for the project is estimated at over 9.62 trillion VND (392.4 million USD). Of which, more than 3.7 trillion VND is reciprocal funding from Vietnam.

The coastal road will be 53km in length with four lanes. It will create a route along the sea dyke from Soc Trang to Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces.

At the reception, senior experts from the ADB requested the consulting unit and the province to clarify further the project adjustment as well as the supplement of some connection routes. They were also concerned about how to balance the funding and whether the project will affect mangrove forests./.