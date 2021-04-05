Business Manufacturing, processing maintains strong growth in Q1 Vietnam’s industry grew 6.5 percent year on year in the first three months of 2020, with the manufacturing and processing sector expanding 9.45 percent and remaining as the main engine of the economic growth.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing sector strengthens in March Vietnam’s manufacturing sector gained growth pace at the end of the first quarter, with marked increases in output, new orders and exports, leading to stronger rises in employment and purchasing activity, according to a report by the London-based global information provider IHS Markit.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,236 VND per USD on April 5, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 2).

Society PM urges drastic measures to develop Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to take drastic measures to boost the development of the Mekong Delta region.