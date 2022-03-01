Bac Lieu to create 94,000 jobs by 2025
The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is launching a series of measures toward the targets of generating 94,000 jobs and increasing the rate of trained workers to over 73 percent by 2025.
Employees are entitled to loans for job settlement at a mobile transaction session of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies. (Source: baobaclieu.vn)
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu, the locality is further reinforcing the growth of services in tourism, trade, health care, education, technology, and banking-finance, among others.
Bac Lieu is set to diversify and improve tourism, making it a key sector. It is also working to quickly develop industrial parks and clusters via building related infrastructure and encouraging all the economic sectors to form industrial links, among others.
Workers at the Vinatex Bac Lieu garment factory in the Tra Kha Industrial Park. (Photo: VNA)Comprehensive and sustainable agricultural growth, based on restructuring for improved productivity and value of goods production, is another priority. In addition, Bac Lieu is tackling poverty and developing craft villages.
Business climate improvement is also key to the local development. The province is supporting business establishment and cooperatives’ operations, forming a startup ecosystem, and financially helping enterprises recruit and train unskilled labours.
Thieu pledged to create favourable conditions for businesses and employees to borrow capital from the national employment fund according to regulations./.