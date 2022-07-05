Business Binh Phuoc calls for Singaporean investment in various fields The southern province of Binh Phuoc called for Singaporean investment in an array of areas during a conference held in both online and offline formats on July 5.

Videos European investors appreciate Vietnam’s green growth potential The confidence of European investors in Vietnam’s business environment was down slightly in the second quarter, but its potential in green growth is attracting their attention, promising growth in investment over the remaining quarters of the year.

Business Banks provide preferential loans to enterprises Four commercial banks signed agreements to provide loans worth a total of 4.66 trillion VND (200 million USD) to 20 companies operating in Ho Chi Minh City-based industrial parks and export processing zones at a meeting connecting banks and businesses held last week.

Business Over 200 exhibitors to join international livestock, aquaculture expo The 8th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition will be held next month in Ho Chi Minh City to help firms restore and enhance business connections, and update market information and new technologies after nearly three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.