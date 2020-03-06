Business Tax, land lease payment term extended for epidemic-hit firms The term for tax and land lease payment worth about 30 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) has been extended in a support package for enterprises and business households hit by COVID-19 outbreak, the Finance Ministry said on March 6.

Business HCM City lures over 480 million USD in FDI in two months Ho Chi Minh City attracted 480.6 million USD in foreign direct investment, including new and additional capital and share purchase by foreign investors, in the first two months of this year.

Business Russian meat supplier can boost exports to Vietnam Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on March 6 with President Viktor Linnik of the Miratong Agribusiness Holding, one of the biggest meat suppliers of Russia.

Business Vietnam to achieve rice export target this year Vietnam expects to achieve its export target of 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year due to high global demand, according to an official.