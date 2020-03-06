Bac Lieu wind power plant marks 1 billionth kWh
Bac Lieu (VNA) – The offshore Bac Lieu wind power plant in Bac Lieu city of the southern province of the same name celebrated its 1 billionth kWh with a ceremony on March 6.
The plant was invested by the Cong Ly Construction-Trade-Tourism Co Ltd with a total investment of over 5.2 trillion VND (224 million USD at current exchange rate).
It has 62 turbines with total capacity of 99.2 MW, and began to generate electricity for the national grid in June 2013.
Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of Bac Lieu province’s People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung described the Bac Lieu wind farm as a milestone, which paved the way for other offshore wind power projects in the country in general and in Bac Lieu in particular.
According to Trung, four wind power projects are under construction in the province at present. With a total capacity of 292 MW, the projects are slated to be completed before November 2021.
Bac Lieu has also attracted 19 other clean energy projects with total capacity of more than 4,000 MW. The projects are waiting to be included in energy development plans./.