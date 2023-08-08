Bac Lieu (VNA) – Associations for Victims of Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin at all levels in the southern province of Bac Lieu have beening working to support and care for AO victims along with State policies towards them, said president of the provincial association Vo Thi Hong Thoai.



Bac Lieu is one of the localities that was most affected by the toxic chemical. Currently, the province has more than 10,000 people exposed to the chemical, and more than 6,000 AO/Dioxin victims, including over 3,000 receiving State support.



Thoai said that besides State’s support, local associations, organisations, and individuals have joined hands to help the victims to overcome difficulties.



According to her, the associations at all levels have raised more than 25 billion VND to help the victims. Thanks to the funding, the associations have built or repaired nearly 200 houses for local AO/Dioxin victims, presented 758 wheelchairs and 116 scholarships, and granted capital for production for 108 househouses, and provided medical check-ups, and medicine for more than 800 victims.



The associations at all levels also have presented gifts to over 21,510 families on special celebrations such as the new year festival or the Day for AO/Dioxin Victims (August 10).



Pham Van Thieu, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Bac Lieu provincial People's Committee, said that the all-level associations have gradually affirmed their role as a bridge between donors and AO/Dioxin victims in the province.



Local authorities always create the best conditions for the all-level associations to coordinate with relevant units to review and collect information about the health conditions and life of AO/Dioxin victims so that they provide timely support, he said./.