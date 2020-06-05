Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits workers at a sound device factory in Bac Ninh's Tu Son town. (Photo: VNA)



Bac Ninh (VNA) – Authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh held a dialogue with workers on June 4 to listen to their inquiries and aspirations.



The participants represent over 300,000 employees who are working at businesses across the locality.



They touched upon difficulties caused by COVID-19 and issues relating to the implementation of social insurance; traffic safety, security and order at industrial parks; and environmental pollution.



Addressing the workers’ concerns, Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dinh Van Duan said the province is assisting social welfare families, national revolutionary contributors, and needy people under the Government’s aid package worth 62 trillion VND (2.7 billion USD).



Earlier, at a dialogue with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of his visit to a sound device factory in the province’s Tu Son town, workers appreciated the Party and State’s efforts against COVID-19, as well as the Government’s aid package for people affected by the pandemic, including labourers.



They expressed their hope that the Government will keep a good control of the disease, support businesses and export activities, and facilitate the building of housing, day-care centres and supermarkets to meet their daily needs.



In response, PM Phuc said housing for workers is an issue that needs more attention. He asked the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and Bac Ninh authorities to reserve more resources and provide more favourable mechanisms for the housing construction.



He affirmed the Party and State always create the best possible environment for all domestic and foreign investors to operate successfully in Vietnam. Therefore, both enterprises and state agencies are responsible for developing a healthy business climate.

Bac Ninh is a major industrial hub in the north of Vietnam, attracting large firms from Japan and the Republic of Korea./.