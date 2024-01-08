The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2024 Regional qualifying – South, Southeast and East Asia is kicked off in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2024 Regional qualifying – South, Southeast and East Asia was kicked off on January 7 in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

The tournament features 28 athletes from seven countries and territories, namely Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Cambodia, Brunei, and Vietnam.

The athletes compete in men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles and women's doubles. The finals and closing ceremony of the tournament are expected to take place on January 18.

Four teams with the best results will qualify for the championship finals in India from April 8-17.