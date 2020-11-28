Business Companies, individuals receives HR honours Twelve Vietnamese and multinational companies and 10 HR leaders were honoured for their human capital initiatives at the Vietnam HR Awards in HCM City on November 25.

Business Vietnam, Russia’s Udmurtia Republic seek to boost trade bond An online workshop to promote trade cooperation between Vietnam and the Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, took place on November 27, bringing together representatives from enterprises of both sides.

Business Property sector still attractive to investors Many people with money and without investing knowledge have chosen property as a safe haven, helping estate prices still increase despite the pandemic, experts have said.

Business PM Phuc: creating best environment for innovative startups It is necessary to create the best environment for innovative startups and startup ecosystem, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a dialogue with investors, experts and entrepreneurs in Hanoi on November 27.