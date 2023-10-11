Business SMEs entitled to loans at preferential interest rate of 1.2% per year Firms can borrow from the Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Development Fund with a short-term interest rate of 1.2% per year and a long-term interest rate of 4.4% per year, effective from October 4, 2023, the Ministry of Planning and Investment announced.

Business Corporate bond private placement doubles in September After more than two months of operation of the trading platform for privately placed corporate bonds, another 56 corporate bond codes were registered to be traded on the system last month, with the transaction value doubling that of August, said the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Exhibition raises public awareness of trademark protection An exhibition of genuine products of prestigious brands along with their fake versions was opened in Hanoi on October 11 by the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance (VDMS), with the aim of helping the public realise the difference between genuine and fake goods.

Business Entrepreneurs core force in economic development: national conference President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong on October 11 called on associations and businesses to pool resources to enhance competitiveness and boost innovation to become a core force in implementing industrialisation and modernisation, and building an independent, self-reliant and prosperous economy.