Bac Ninh ordered to become city with modern industry, high technology
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded the northern province of Bac Ninh strive to become a city with modern industry and high technology by 2030.
He made the request at a recent working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, according to an announcement issued by the Government Office.
He asked Bac Ninh to maximise its distinctive advantages, opportunities, and competitive edges to become a centrally-run city and serve as a satellite city of Hanoi capital.
The PM required due attention to the harmony of economic, social and cultural development, environmental protection, and defence - security safeguarding, and that economic growth must not be boosted at the expense of social progress and equality, or the environment.
By 2030, Bac Ninh needs to strive to become a city with modern industry and high technology; one of the centres of trade - services, education - training, health care, and research, application and development of science - technology; and establish itself as a development driver of the northern key economic region, the Capital Region and the entire Vietnam.
It is aimed at becoming a city with hi-tech industry and smart production by 2045.
The factory of the Dap Cau Garment JSC in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)Among the key tasks and measures for the coming time, the Government leader told Bac Ninh to properly develop infrastructure, which should be considered an important political task; promote economic restructuring to achieve fast and sustainable development with a circular economy and green growth; innovate technology and apply high technology to reduce the labour intensiveness of key industrial production sectors; selectively attract foreign direct investment (FDI), with priority given to high-technology, smart and environmentally friendly projects using less labour; and step up digital infrastructure development, digital transformation, and green transition.
He also demanded the national target programmes and the policies for revolution contributors be effectively implemented, social security ensured, social and cultural aspects developed comprehensively, human resources quality improved, and more jobs created.
Bac Ninh was also requested to diversity tourism products, better the quality of tourism manpower, protect and bring into play the value of the “Quan ho” folk signing – an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, and continue completing the dossier seeking the inclusion of the making of the Dong Ho folk paintings in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding./.