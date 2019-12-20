Bac Ninh plans various activities for workers to celebrate Tet
Illustrative photo (Photo: https://congthuong.vn/)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – Various activities will be held to improve the spiritual and material life of workers in the northern province of Bac Ninh on the occasion of the Lunar New Year in 2020, according to the head of the provincial trade union organization.
Speaking at a meeting of the Federation of Labour of Bac Ninh on December 16, President of the federation Nguyen Thi Van Ha highlighted a new point this year, that all activities will be held at industrial parks, and there will be more gifts for workers.
Total funding for the activities will be around 6 billion VND (nearly 260,000 USD), benefiting up to 30,000 workers.
Accordingly, the activities will be held at Yen Phong 1 Industrial Park in Yen Phong district from December 27 to 29. Free health checks will be given to 3,000 workers, while about 500 workers will receive instructions on safe driving and free motorbike oil change. Participants can also get free legal consultations on matters of their interests.
A Tet fair will be held on December 28, with 60 kiosks selling essential goods at discount prices, along with activities to reduce plastic waste.
Besides, 2,000 gifts will be presented to workers in disadvantaged circumstances, along with 7,000 coach tickets for workers hailing from faraway localities to return home for Tet./.