Society Top legislator extends Xmas greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 20 visited the Hanoi Archdiocese where she wished local Catholic dignitaries and followers a merry Christmas and a happy new year in 2020.

Society PM wants decree to manage companies like Grab by year-end Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to speed up the revision of the draft decree about transportation service businesses and submit it to the Government for promulgation before December 30.

Society Capital punishment demanded for former minister for accepting bribe The procuracy has demanded the death sentence for former Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Bac Son for accepting a 3 million USD bribe in the MobiFone-AVG transaction case.

Society Dak Lak to focus on recovery of corrupt assets Agencies in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have conducted investigations into 114 corruption and fraud cases involving 188 people in its fight to tackle economic crime.