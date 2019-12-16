Bac Ninh: Pork prices push up November CPI
The November consumer price index (CPI) in the northern province of Bac Ninh rose 1.37 percent from the previous month, the highest increase so far this year.
Spiraling pork prices as the result of the African swine fever crisis pushes up November CPI in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – The November consumer price index (CPI) in the northern province of Bac Ninh rose 1.37 percent from the previous month, the highest increase so far this year.
According to the provincial statistics office, the CPI gain was driven largely by spiraling pork prices as the result of the African swine fever crisis that ravaged the country’s pig population.
Among four groups of consumer goods and services that witnessed price increases over last month, food and foodstuff witnessed the highest price surge of 6.57 percent over last month, followed by restaurant and catering services, up 4.89 percent. Garment, hats and footwear saw an increase of 0.57 percent, household appliances - 0.42 percent, and other commodities 0.22 percent.
Meanwhile, four groups of goods experienced a price fall. Housing, electricity, water, fuel and building material saw a 1.58 percent reduction, while beverage and tobacco witnessed a 1.04 percent drop. The price of transportation was down 0.6 percent and that of culture, entertainment and tourism down 0.09 percent.
The remaining three groups of goods had their prices stable.
The average CPI in the 11-month period climbed 2.77 percent from the same time last year. The statistics office forecast the consumer prices could continue to creep up in December; however, the average index for the year would be kept under 4 percent thanks to appropriate management policies./.