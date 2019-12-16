Business Coffee exports suffer strong drops Coffee exports in November saw a 13.9 percent decrease in volume to 120,000 tonnes, earning 207 million USD, a drop of 20.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Remittances to Vietnam to further rise in 2019 Remittances to Vietnam are likely to further increase in 2019 because overseas Vietnamese people believe in the stability of the economy and see better investment opportunities, economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said.

Business State to continue support for fuel price fund The fuel price stabilisation fund helps the central government manage domestic fuel prices for the foreseeable future, said Hoang Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in a recent meeting with industry leaders.

Business Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 16, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 13).