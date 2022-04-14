Bac Ninh prepares for hosting SEA Games 31’s tennis events
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the northern province of Bac Ninh on April 14 held a conference on the preparation for the local hosting of tennis matches within the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The matches are scheduled to take place from May 12 to 22 at the Hanaka urban – service area’s tennis courts in Tu Son city. About 80 athletes from eight countries in the region are expected to participate in the competition.
To serve the event, a nearly-2,000-seat gymnasium with an automatic roof system and a cluster of six outdoor courtyards, each accommodating between 200 and 400 seats, have been built.
At the conference, director of the department Trinh Huu Hung urged the active and quick completion of remaining workloads, particularly regarding infrastructure, human resources, decoration, logistics, and security.
SEA Games 31 will take place from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi and 11 other cities and provinces namely Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Bình, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho and Bac Giang.
The tournament will feature over 40 sports and 526 events with the attendance of some 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 Southeast Asian countries.
This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Southeast Asian Games, with the last being in 2003./.