Culture - Sports Schedule of SEA Games 31 football matches released The organising committee of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on April 14 announced the schedule of football matches of the Games.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho prepares for Vietnam-RoK football friendly The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of northern Phu Tho province held a meeting with the Vietnam Football Federation on April 13 to discuss the organisation of a football friendly between the men’s U23 team of Vietnam and the U20 team of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Culture - Sports 'The Tale of Kieu' comic book makes debut A book of the great epic poem “Truyen Kieu" (The Tale of Kieu) by poet Nguyen Du (1766–1820) with 24 paintings by painter Le Thiet Cuong was introduced to the public on April 13 in Hanoi.