At the event (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of northern Bac Ninh province and the Korean Embassy in Vietnam held a conference entitled “Meet Bac Ninh – Korea” on May 17.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang said Bac Ninh always pays attention to promoting economic and investment cooperation with Korean partners.

Among 39 countries and territories currently investing in Bac Ninh, the Republic of Korea (RoK) is the biggest investor with 960 projects worth nearly 14.34 billion USD, accounting for 60% of the total foreign investment in the province.

Participating Korean firms discussed Bac Ninh's investment attraction policies and put forward recommendations and solutions to help Bac Ninh attract more investment and create favourable conditions for businesses to develop further.

On the occasion, relevant departments and agencies introduced the potential, strengths and investment attraction orientations of the province, and answered questions raised by enterprises./.