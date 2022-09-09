An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh is resolved to promote digital transformation so as to create breakthrough advancements in administrative reform, heard a recent conference of the province.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said in his opening remarks at the September 6 event that Bac Ninh has quickly responded to the Government’s policy on digital transformation, with the provincial Party Committee adopting Resolution 52-NQ/TU on March 18, 2022 issuing the province’s digital transformation programme to 2025 with orientation to 2030.



He took note of positive results achieved so far in digital transformation, which contributed positively to administrative reform, improvement of the local business and investment environment, earning approval from the business community and the people. Bac Ninh has put in place an information technology infrastructure, rolled out an digital government and applied a software for businesses and people to send their opinions to authorities.



Stressing that digital transformation is an inevitable trend in development, the provincial Party Secretary said digital transformation should start with digital citizens, so it is necessary to develop a generation of digital citizens for sustainable transformation.



He required that digital transformation should be promoted in all fields and from provincial down to communal levels. He assigned the provincial Department of Information and Communication, which is the standing agency for the provincial steering committee for digital transformation, to advise the steering committee in rolling out key tasks every month, quarter and year.



The secretary also asked the department to build a digital transformation index to assess the performance of local departments, agencies and localities.



Presenting a thematic report on digital transformation in Bac Ninh, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Huy Dung said the province ranked fourth in the national digital transformation index in 2021, with a value of 0.5276, down one place but up 0.118 in terms of value compared to 2020.



For the main indicators, Bac Ninh ranked 16th in digital awareness with a value of 0.8; ranked fourth in terms of digital institutions with a value of 0.75; seventh in terms of digital infrastructure with a value of 0.6068; 34th in digital human resources with a value of 0.1976; fifth in network information security with a value of 0.5335; ninth in digital government activities with a value of 0.6167; 21st in digital economic activities with a value of 0.3972 and 10th in digital social activities with a value of 0.3725.



The province has performed well regarding public awareness about digital transformation, and has joined the national communication channel on digital transformation on Zalo platform.



The deputy minister suggested several solutions to help Bac Ninh build a digital government, digital economy and digital society, which are the three pillars of digital transformation. He also gave out advice and warnings on issues that the province should pay attention to in the field in the time ahead.

Standing Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan highlighted the key contents of Resolution 52-NQ/TU and a plan of actions to carry out the resolution.



A representative from the Ministry of Information and Communication delivered a report on information safety and measures to help Bac Ninh ensure cyber security.



The conference is expected to give officials of departments, sectors and localities in Bac Ninh a multi-sided view and deeper awareness about the importance of digital transformation.



As of August 30 this year, a total 3,334,900 documents had been processed online in Bac Ninh, accounting for more than 90% of the total documents processed by the provincial State administrative system.



Digital transformation has made initial contribution to the province’s development, creating remarkable changes in administrative reform, bringing about improvements in the investment and business environment and enhancing the satisfaction of people and the business community. It has also helped raise Bac Ninh’s ranking in the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI)./.