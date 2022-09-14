Bac Ninh province fosters cultural, human development
The Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh has adopted a resolution on cultural and human development meeting requirements of sustainable development to 2030.
The performance of Quan Ho (love duets) on stage (Source: baobacninh.com.vn)Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh has adopted a resolution on cultural and human development meeting requirements of sustainable development to 2030.
The overall goal of Resolution 71-NQ/TU, adopted in August 29, 2022, is to foster the all-round development of the culture and people of Bac Ninh towards the ideal of “the true, the good and the beautiful” with rich national and local identities.
Specific targets set in the resolution include ensuring that 100% of households in the province access information and knowledge on cultural behaviours, good traditions and morality of the nation and locality, and traditional and modern values.
Bac Ninh will work to build or attract investment to build exhibition centres and cinemas meeting international standards. Over half of districts and cities in the province should have cultural facilities for children, and all industrial parks reserve land for cultural and sport facilities.
The province aims to have one or two intangible cultural heritage items recognized by UNESCO, and build conservation programmes for at least 80% of local items inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage.
Under the resolution, investment will be made to build facilities for the practice of Quan ho singing in 70% of local traditional Quan ho villages. Meanwhile, from 45 – 50% of local cultural relic sites will be classified, and the maintenance and repair of 100% of special national relic sites in the province will be completed according to approved schedule.
Bac Ninh also aims to digitize all UNESCO-recognised tangible and intangible cultural heritages, along with special national relics and national relics located in the province.
The resolution also sets targets for cultural activities, accordingly a Quan ho festival will be held every two or four years, and a provincial-level artistic festival will be held every three years. Priority will be given to developing cultural products and services based on local advantages, toward the goal of revenues from cultural services accounting for 3 – 5% of Gross Regional Domestic Product (GDRP).
The province will increase investment in culture to at least 4% of its total budget spending.
It will select from 7 – 10 prominent tourism products to develop towards establishing the province’s tourism brand, and call for investment in a number of big scale urban areas and entertainment complexes with Bac Ninh cultural characteristics.
In addition, Bac Ninh will strive to maintain its place among the top ten localities in terms of Human Development Index (HDI).
In order to realise those goals, the resolution outlines nine key groups of tasks and solutions, focusing on strengthening the leadership and direction of all-level Party committees, administrations; promoting communication and education activities to enhance public awareness and sense of responsibility; improving effectiveness of management of cultural affairs; and mobilizing and effectively utilizing State and social resources for cultural and human development.
The provincial Party Committee has required Party committees at lower levels to build plans of actions and plan to implement the resolution. The plans should be completed within this year.
Bac Ninh, located in the Red River Delta, is the smallest province of Vietnam by area. It is well known for rich cultural heritage.
The province has two UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage – Quan Ho (love duets) and Ca Tru (ceremonial song). It also has four special national relic sites, five groups of artifacts recognised as national treasures, one ritual, one folk game, eight festivals and villages honoured as national intangible cultural heritages.
With more than 500 festivals held annually, Bac Ninh is considered the locality with the most festivals in the country. Among them many have become national events, such as Ba Chua Kho Festival, Lim Festival, Dau Pagoda Festival, Kinh Duong Vuong Festival and Phat Tich Pagoda Festival, attracting tens of thousands of visitors./.