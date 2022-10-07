Culture - Sports Festival highlights unique culture of Dao ethnic group Myriad cultural, sporting, and tourism activities are taking place from October 6 to 8 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen as part of the second national Dao Ethnic Culture Festival, to promote the unique traditional culture of the Dao people.

Culture - Sports Art photos featuring contemporary life displayed The achievements of photographers from the past two years are on display at an exhibition in downtown Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Bicycle parade, film screening celebrate Vietnam-Laos ties The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Phrabang, Laos provincial Department of Information, Culture and Tourism jointly held a bicycle parade and a film screening about historical traditions between Vietnam and Laos.