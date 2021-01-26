At a company in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)



The average registered capital of a new business reached 10.1 billion VND, up 8.95 percent from the previous year.



The rate of online business registration reached 90.46 percent, placing the province the sixth nationwide.



As many as 3,320 enterprises and 384 affiliates applied for changes in business registration while 244 other companies and 259 subordinate units voluntarily dissolved. A total of 772 companies and 115 affiliates suspended their operations.



By the end of 2020, Bac Ninh was home to 18,879 firms with a total registered capital of over 284.35 trillion VND, more than 18,200 of them are working with a combined registered capital of over 280.7 trillion VND./.

VNA