Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang encourages the delegation at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– The northern province of Bac Ninh on August 24 held a meeting with a delegation of 50 local medical workers who will travel to Ho Chi Minh City to aid the southern hub's COVID-19 prevention and control work.The delegation, the fifth sent by Bac Ninh to the southern region, will work at the COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City's District 7.Earlier, Bac Ninh has sent 25 medical workers to Binh Chanh district in HCM City; 10 to Dong Thap province; 15 to Long An province; and 26 to Binh Duong province.Also on August 24, the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s chapter in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong received 130 modern medical devices serving COVID-19 treatment worth dozens of billion VND, which are gifts from the Novaland Group and the Van Truong Thanh Company Limited.