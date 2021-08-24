Bac Ninh sends more medical staff to pandemic-hit HCM City
The northern province of Bac Ninh on August 24 held a meeting with a delegation of 50 local medical workers who will travel to Ho Chi Minh City to aid the southern hub's COVID-19 prevention and control work.
Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang encourages the delegation at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The delegation, the fifth sent by Bac Ninh to the southern region, will work at the COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City's District 7.
Earlier, Bac Ninh has sent 25 medical workers to Binh Chanh district in HCM City; 10 to Dong Thap province; 15 to Long An province; and 26 to Binh Duong province.
Also on August 24, the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s chapter in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong received 130 modern medical devices serving COVID-19 treatment worth dozens of billion VND, which are gifts from the Novaland Group and the Van Truong Thanh Company Limited.
The equipment is set to be used in two local hospital treating COVID-19 patients.
Novaland has provided support for many localities nationwide, including Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Thuan, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.
