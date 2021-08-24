Society RoK city sends 5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Vietnam's Da Lat Jeon Jin Pyo, deputy mayor of Chuncheon city, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gangwon province, on August 24 presented 5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits for Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung in aid of Da Lat city, Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Society Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam inspects COVID-19 fight in Binh Duong A working delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 24 inspected COVID-19 fight in Thuan An city, the southern province of Binh Duong where four affected wards are being locked down.

Society 3D display system on General Vo Nguyen Giap presented to Quang Binh The Ministry of National Defence on August 24 presented a 3D holographic-display system introducing the life and career of late General Vo Nguyen Giap to the central province of Quang Binh - the General’s birthplace, on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25).