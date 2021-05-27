Health Vietnam confirms 24 domestic COVID-19 infections on early May 27 morning The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 4,621 cases, with 24 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam posts 45th death from COVID-19 The Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 26 confirmed the 45th COVID-19- related death – a 67-year-old female with serious underlying health conditions.

Society Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Bac Giang’s industrial parks Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 26 inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Bac Giang, and reported on the situation in the locality to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh through a virtual meeting.

Health Mobile container labs for COVID-19 testing to be launched Mobile container labs for COVID-19 testing would be used in the time ahead as Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed an official dispatch regarding the installation of the labs.