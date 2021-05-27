Bac Ninh sets up 2 more COVID-19 treatment hospitals
The authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh, which is a current hotspot of COVID-19, has decided to establish two more hospitals that together are capable of accommodating 700 beds to treat infected people.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA)
One of the two is placed at the health centre of Thuan Thanh district, offering 200 beds. The other with 500 beds is located at the lung hospital and the hospital for traditional medicine and rehabilitation in Bac Ninh city.
The hospitals are responsible for providing first aid, quarantine, and treatment for COVID-19 patients, thus curbing the spread of the epidemic in the community.
Earlier, Bac Ninh established two similar hospitals at the medical centres of Tien Du and Gia Binh districts with a capacity of 300 beds each.
As of 6pm on May 26, the province logged 627 COVID-19 infections, including 464 in Thuan Thanh, 66 in Bac Ninh city, 35 in Que Vo and 33 in Yen Phong./.